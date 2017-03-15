Real ‘Gulabo’ to kidnap Pihu in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

On the occasion of Holi, drama will run high in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The Star Plus daily will see the festival turning into a madcap event for the Bhallas and the Iyers.

As already reported, Ishita (Divyanka Triapthi) will realise that Nidhi (Pavitra Punia) is alive, and will decide to catch her red handed.

She will thus organise a Holi party for the family, wherein she will plan to get hold of Nidhi. But tables will turn around, with the evil Nidhi foreseeing the threat and creating troubles for Ishita.

Shared a source, “Nidhi will get Ishita-Raman (Karan Patel) drunk on bhang in order to get them confess their feelings for each other. In an intoxicated behaviour, they will be seen indulging in some funny acts.”

On one hand, the couple will act stupidly, on the other, the real Gulabo, on orders of Nidhi will attempt to kidnap Pihu (Ruhaanika Dhawan).

With the family not realising who the real Gulabo is, they will be seen mingling around during Holi with her, and she on her part, will try getting close to the kid.

Will Gulabo manage to kidnap Pihu? Will Raman-Ishita realise Nidhi’s plans?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates!