News

Real to reel: Aniruddh-Shubhi to get married!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2017 06:19 PM

The lovey-dovey couple Aniruddh Dave and Shubhi Ahuja are reviving their marriage days.

The real life jodi, who is currently seen in SAB TV’s YARO Ka Tashan (Creative Eye), is set to get married in reel life.

No one can forget their real love story which was nothing short of a filmy story. They met on the sets of Bandhan, wherein Shubhi had denied marrying Aniruddh’s character on the show. At that point of time, neither of them knew that they will be united by marriage. Their parents knew each other and arranged the match and they took their marital vows on 26 November 2015.

Now, in the show, Sanjana (Shubhi) has finally confessed her love for YARO (Aniruddh) and has agreed to marry him.

Before the wedding takes place, the makers have planned haldi, sangeet and engagement ceremony of them. It will be interesting to watch a ROBO marrying a human. What say?

We wish Aniruddh and Shubhi lots of happiness!

Tags > Aniruddh Dave, Shubhi Ahuja, SAB TV, Yaro Ka Tashan, Creative Eye,

