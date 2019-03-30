Reasons we love Nakuul Mehta in a STUBBLE!

MUMBAI: The stubble continues to be popular with men for many reasons.



That short facial hair that sat perfectly between ‘I’ve been up for more than 20 hours’ and ‘Wow! I’m a real man now’ has been and will continue to be the mainstay for men around the world who want to rule the rugged look with a bit of classy restraint.



Nakuul Mehta is the rockstar of television. He was last seen in the wildly popular Ishqbaaaz and is currently in talks for a short film to be produced by Anurag Kashyap. He recently also shared a picture with Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan, which makes us wonder if another project is on the cards already, given that the actor is quite in demand.



He has managed to carve a niche for himself, thanks to his acting chops and charming personality. Apart from being a cinema junkie, the actor is also a travel buff at heart and believes in balancing his personal and professional lives. Recently, at an event, he spoke candidly about the pay slips of actors, why they deserve to be paid well, and the working hours in the television industry. His words resonated with many from the industry.



Professionals have certain codes of decorum to follow in a social setting, and Nakuul gives the perfect tips for those who are not allowed to grow a long beard!



Shaving your facial hair and growing out some stubble may be the best you can do right now, just like Nakuul. And why not? A scruffy beard, when groomed and styled properly, can be one of the hottest types of facial hair for men!



Here’s Nakuul advice for all the men out there.

Nakuul in a stubble: yay or nay?