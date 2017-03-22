Reel to Real life couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai to appear on Big Memsaab

Big Magic’s BIG Memsaab, the one of a kind dance reality shows for housewives, since its launch has kept the audience thoroughly entertained with special episodes and enthralling performances by contestants. Following the fierce competition with a dose of entertainment for over two months, the show is nearing its climax with another fun filled episode, which will be aired on 23rd March, 2017 at 7:30 pm. The episode will revolve around the theme of ‘Band Baja Baraat’ and will be graced by television's dreamy and newlywed couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai.

Kishwer and Suyyash, the love birds of telly world turned life partners, will be seen making a grand entry in the show with a power packed dance performance. Being excellent dancers themselves, Kishwer and Suyyash will make for a perfect entertainer with their swift dance moves. The couple will be further seen encouraging the contestants who will be putting up fabulous acts on-stage. The show will bring in a surprise element with a special act by Suyyash. The loving husband will express his unconditional love for his new bride by singing her favorite song- Channa Mereya, on television for the first time ever.

Speaking about being a part of the special episode, actress Kishwer Merchantt said, “I was ecstatic when we were invited to be a part of such a great platform. ‘BIG Memsaab’ is an incredible opportunity for married women who aspire to showcase their dancing talent. We had a great time being on the show and I admire the courage and passion of all the contestants of the show, who dare to dream.”