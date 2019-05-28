Reem Shaikh to be a part of Khatra Khatra Khatra

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Khatra Khatra Khatra has been gaining a lot of popularity among the audience.



The show features some of the most popular television actors taking up fun challenges and playing pranks on each other.



The show started a few months ago as a spin-off to popular show Kharon Ke Khiladi. Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachya, Ridhima Pandit, and others were seen in it.



Now, the latest update is that Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Reem Shaikh will also be seen in the show. She will play the character of a poor girl along with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachya in the gig.



Reem was seen having loads of fun on the sets with Bharti, Aly Goni, and Avika Gor.



With Reem’s character Kalyani connecting with audiences so well, it will be interesting to see if she would tickle the viewers’ funny bone.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.