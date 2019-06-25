News

Reem Shaikh‘s father rubbishes rumours of her quitting Tujhse Hai Raabta

25 Jun 2019 06:01 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta, starring Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim, has been doing extremely well and is being loved by fans. The show made it to the top 5 in the TRP charts last week. The audience loves the storyline and the chemistry between Reem and Sehban.

Well, recently, there have been reports doing the rounds that Reem may be quitting the show due to certain conditions put forth by her to the production house and owing to some differences with the creative team.

TellyChakkar tried reaching out to Reem, but she wasn’t available for a comment. However, we spoke to her father, and he said that these were all baseless rumours and that Reem is very much part of the show. He mentioned that they are clueless about how these rumours began.

Reem began her career as a child artist. Tujhse Hai Raabta is her first show as a lead. She plays a Maharashtrian girl in it. Reem has come a long way from her Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi days. She has truly transformed into a diva and has a huge fan following.

past seven days