Reemaji’s straightforward nature will always inspire me: Barkha Bisht

Life is unpredictable!

Today (18 May), the nation woke up to the shocking news of veteran actress Reema Lagoo’s sudden demise, after suffering from cardiac arrest. The lady with a beautiful soul, left us to enter the gates of heaven.

Sigh!

The cast of Naamkaran (her last project) is in a state of shock after hearing the sad news of Reema’s death. One TV actress, who has worked with Reema very closely in Naamkarann spoke to us sharing her emotions.

We are talking about Barkha Bisht Sengupta, who played the role of Asha in the drama. Though, in the show, Barkha and Reema shared a hateful relationship, in real life, she was like a mother figure to the actress.

Barkha in sheer state of shock, shared with Tellchakkar.com, “I still can’t believe that she is no more with us. I haven’t met the Naamkaran cast and Reemaji for a couple of months now. You won’t believe, yesterday I spoke to Gulfam (Khan) and was telling her that I wish to visit the set soon to meet everyone, and today, I heard this shocking news. I had the privilege to work with Reemaji and have learnt a lot from her. Apart from being a great actress she was very funny, warm and lively. Her radiant smile would light up everyone’s heart. After she got to know that I like eating pohas, she would get it for me regularly. One thing that inspired me was her straightforward nature. She had once told me that never fake and be yourself. I will surely miss her and may her soul rest in peace.”

We will truly miss you, Reemaji!