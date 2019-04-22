Reincarnation for Bela and Mahir in Colors’ Naagin 3

MUMBAI: Colors’ most popular and top-rated show, Naagin 3 (Balaji Telefilms) is all set for reincarnation drama in its show.



Yes, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Naagin 3 is taking a leap, mostly of around 24 years.



As per the plot, Vishakha (Anita Hassanandani) and Hukum’s (Nikitin Dheer) kid Tamsi once again proves to be powerful and immortal. She ends up killing Naag Rani Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) and Mahir (Pearl V Puri).



The show will then take a leap. Subsequently, the reincarnation track will take place, wherein Bela and Mahir will return with a new look and identity.



Post the story jump, as reported by us, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee will be seen depicting the role of the grown-up Tamsi.



Are you excited to watch Bela and Mahir in their new avatars?

