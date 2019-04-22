News

Reincarnation for Bela and Mahir in Colors’ Naagin 3

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
22 Apr 2019 04:49 PM
MUMBAI: Colors’ most popular and top-rated show, Naagin 3 (Balaji Telefilms) is all set for reincarnation drama in its show.

Yes, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Naagin 3 is taking a leap, mostly of around 24 years.

As per the plot, Vishakha (Anita Hassanandani) and Hukum’s (Nikitin Dheer) kid Tamsi once again proves to be powerful and immortal. She ends up killing Naag Rani Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) and Mahir (Pearl V Puri).

The show will then take a leap. Subsequently, the reincarnation track will take place, wherein Bela and Mahir will return with a new look and identity.

Post the story jump, as reported by us, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee will be seen depicting the role of the grown-up Tamsi.

Are you excited to watch Bela and Mahir in their new avatars?
 
Tags > TellyChakkar, Colors, Naagin 3, Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor, Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, Krishna Mukherjee, Bela, Mahir, Vishakha, Hukum, Reincarnation, Anita Hassanandani, Nikitin Dhir, Pearl V Puri, Surbhi Jyoti,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia's wedding...

Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia's wedding pictures
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Sana Khan
Sana Khan

past seven days