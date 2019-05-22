News

Rekha touches the feet of THIS little girl on Super Dancer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2019 05:45 PM

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Super Dancer 3 is one of the most successful dance reality shows on television. The show has many talented little children who give mind-blowing performances.

Every week, special guests grace the show, and this week, legendary Bollywood diva Rekha made an appearance and entertained the audiences.

Choreographer Nishant along with his student Rupsa gave a powerful performance on one of Rekha’s songs. The judges as well as the audience were impressed. Rekha was so touched by the performance that she got up and touched Rupsa’s feet to seek her blessings. Well, that is a huge achievement for the little one. And Rekha's gesture is really endearing.

Check out the post here.

