MUMBAI: Remo D’Souza announces Dance Plus 5 Star Plus’ most popular and celebrated dance reality show Dance Plus has redefined dance with the extraordinary performances of the participants over the seasons.



Chetan Salunkhe won Dance Plus 4, beating finalists Vartika Jha, V Unbeatable team, and Sujan and Anchal. He took home a cash prize of 25 lakh rupees along with the coveted trophy.



Each season has been unique. Now, Star Plus and Frames Production are all geared up to bring the fifth season of Dance Plus.



Choreographer, actor, and film director Remo D’Souza, who is the super judge of Dance Plus, announced the fifth season by uploading a video on his Instagram profile, where he is seen asking aspiring dancers to send across their dance videos to participate in the show.



