Renuka Sahane to feature in What The Folks Season 3

15 Apr 2019 08:25 PM

MUMBAI: After the success of two seasons, What The Folks will be returning with season 3.

Produced by Dice Media, it is a journey of how modern families are breaking stereotypes, overcoming generation gaps, and growing to love one another, despite having starkly different world views.

According to our sources, noted actress Renuka Sahane will continue to be a part of the third instalment of What The Folks.

The second season featured actors namely Veer Rajwant Singh, Eisha Chopra, Kriti Vij, Dhruv Sehgal, Deepika Amin, Anula Navlekar, Shishir Sharma amongst others. Along with Renuka, almost the entire cast will be seen in the third season.

Renuka was last seen in Star Plus’ Khichdi and film Bucket List. 

