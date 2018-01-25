Home > Tv > Tv News
Republic Day special in Aakash Aath’ Good Morning Aakash

25 Jan 2018 07:58 PM

Gear up to kick-start your day by listening to some patriotic songs on Republic Day!

Well, the makers of Aakash Aath’ Good Morning Aakash have roped in artist Agnibha Banerjee for the republic day special episode.

So, what kind of songs will the singer croon at the musical programme?

Banerjee said to TellyChakkar, “Actually, I haven’t decided the list yet. I would of course sing Vande Mataram. There are various versions of this song. I would be singing Pandit Omkarnath Thakur’s version.”  

When asked if he would sing only patriotic songs, he shared, “No, it is going to be a mixed bag. I will also be singing Thakubarir Gaan and some of my own compositions.”

So, get ready for the episode. It will be aired at 7 am.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates. 

