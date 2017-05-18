Retro magic to be recreated in &TV’s Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi

Drama and celebrations are important ingredients when it comes to daily soaps!!!

&TV’s popular daily Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (The House of Originals) is high on drama and celebratory moments for the ongoing track revolving around the wedding of Ranveer (Abhishek Malik) and Suman (Sonali Nikam).

We recently updated our readers with the upcoming track wherein Ranveer will attempt suicide because of Suman’s ignorance towards him.

Now we hear that things will be back on normal track soon as Suman will come to his rescue and everyone will be grooving on the tunes of retro songs in cool attires, a night before the wedding day.

When we contacted Abhishek, he said, “It’s a good break for all of us. We have been shooting in the wedding costumes for so long that we are relieved finally. We all have been given completely different look. Also since the songs belong to the times of the legendary like Himani (Shivpuri) Ji, along with her, we are also having fun."

Are you guys excited for this track? Drop in your comments below.

Keep reading this space for more updates.