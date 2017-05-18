Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang

quickie
Manoj Chandila

Great conversations are a turn-on for me: Manoj Chandila

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show looks MOST promising?

Which show looks MOST promising?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Retro magic to be recreated in &TV’s Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 May 2017 06:12 PM

Drama and celebrations are important ingredients when it comes to daily soaps!!!

&TV’s popular daily Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (The House of Originals) is high on drama and celebratory moments for the ongoing track revolving around the wedding of Ranveer (Abhishek Malik) and Suman (Sonali Nikam).

We recently updated our readers with the upcoming track wherein Ranveer will attempt suicide because of Suman’s ignorance towards him.

Now we hear that things will be back on normal track soon as Suman will come to his rescue and everyone will be grooving on the tunes of retro songs in cool attires, a night before the wedding day.

When we contacted Abhishek, he said, “It’s a good break for all of us. We have been shooting in the wedding costumes for so long that we are relieved finally. We all have been given completely different look. Also since the songs belong to the times of the legendary like Himani (Shivpuri) Ji, along with her, we are also having fun."

Are you guys excited for this track? Drop in your comments below.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > &TV, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, The House of Originals, Retro magic, recreated,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top