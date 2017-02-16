Hot Downloads

News

Reunion for Na Bole cast...

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2017 01:44 PM

A television show, apart from popularity and creative satisfaction, also weaves many memories for those involved in the project.

Even when curtains are drawn on a project, bonding remains and threads of connect are rekindled via reunions, every now and then.

The cast of Colors’ much loved show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha is one such big happy family who still share a special rapport with each other. The actors, whenever possible, meet with each other and spend some nice time, reminiscing over good ol’ Na Bole days.  

Recently, Akanksha Singh, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Akhlaque Khan, Jayashree Venketaramanan and few others from the line-up met and had a great time together.  

When we contacted Akhlaque, he shared, “We went to Akanksha’s place. Kunal also stays nearby so we all met there. I had planned for a Valentine’s Day party at my place on the 14th and then we planned a get together at Akanksha’s place. So, that’s how we keep meeting randomly. We watched the horror movie Question Mark and Akanksha was quite scared (laughs).”

May their bond grow stronger with time.

