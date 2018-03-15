Reunion for Namit Khanna & Ankit Raj on the sets of Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya hai

Mumbai: Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya hai is an upcoming modern age love story which talks about the relationship scenario of the current generation. The show has roped in a stellar cast like Namit Khanna, Palak Jain and Manish Choudhry as the key protagonists along with some renowned names from the television industry. The show will narrate a tale of unspoken love between Siddhant Sinha (Namit Khanna) & Anushka Reddy (Palak Jain) which is palpable, unexpressed but perceptible.

Namit Khanna is a known name in the world of modeling and has worked with flagship brands like Sabyasachi amongst others and his roles in different web series have also been well received. Along with him is Ankit Raj who is playing the character of Kartik Reddy the female protagonist’s brother is also a model and has done some good work too. Namit and Ankit go a long back when they used to walk the ramps together and now after almost 4years they have reunited on the sets oh Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya hai, where they are working closely with each other.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Ankit says, “Model turned actors, yes we are. Namit and I go a long way back, when we used to walk the ramps for distinguished brands. We shared a good bonding during our past work together. Also, we never knew that destiny would make us meet again this way after almost 4years. We landed up in the same show without any clue of other being a part of it. We are having an amazing time shooting together.”