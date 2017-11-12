Fans are always curious to know about their favourite actors’ personal life.

Hence, here we are back to reveal few bedroom secrets of one of the most loveable and popular couples from television industry - Sudeep Sahir and his better half Anantika.

The couple who is happily married for many years now, is unveiling their bedroom secrets with us.

We got in touch in with Woh Apna Sa lead Sudeep and asked him to reveal few bedroom secrets. And always being like a true sport here what he shared.

Which side of the bed is your favorite?

Left.

Who makes the morning bed tea?

I make morning bed tea for me and Anantika.

Who snores?

If I am very tired I sometime snore.

Ever fought for a blanket?

Neither of us as I have a funny tale to share. Recently we bought a new blanket and Anantika and I were excited to use. And guess what? My son liked it a lot and he took it away. So the fight for blanket always continues…

Cuddle or Kiss: What do you both prefer?

Both.

Comfortable pyjamas or sexy night outfit?

Comfortable wear.

Lights on or off?

Lights off and TV should be on.

Who makes the first move?

It is very mutual.

Apart from bedroom which area of the house do you both like to get cosy?

It has to be only bedroom.