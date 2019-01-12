Revealed: Bela, Vish, and Vikrant to come back in Naagin 3 as...

MUMBAI: Colors’ Naagin 3 (Balaji Telefilms) has managed to keep the suspense and drama intact in the show. Like the other two seasons, Naagin 3 has been a huge success and fared brilliantly on the rating charts.

The previous episode in the show has left ardent viewers of the show in shock. Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) and other important characters like Vish (Anita Hassanandani) and Vikrant (Rajat Tokas) were shown falling off from a cliff. Sumitra (Rakshanda Khan) and Yuvi (Ankit Mohan) are behind the entire plan.

So are they really dead?

While the audience assumes that the three are dead, we have got our hands on the exclusive development that Bela, Vish, and Vikrant will return to the show.

As we know, popular actors Aditi Sharma, Sangeeta Chauhan, Mreenal Deshraj, Mala Salariya, and Khushant Walia will be seen as a new family and Aditi will now be seen as the new Bela.

In tonight’s episode, in a shocking development, Mahir (Pearl V Puri) will be seen taking pheras with Aditi’s character. While the audience thinks that Mahir is getting remarried to somebody else, it will be none other than Bela. And this will be revealed as the story progresses.

In addition, we have information that Khushwant and Mala will play husband and wife, and it will later be revealed that they are none other than Vikrant and Vish.

Are you excited to watch tonight’s episode of Naagin?