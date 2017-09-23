Another big news for our TellyChakkar readers!

Star Plus’ most popular and celebrated dance reality show Dance Plus 3 has redefined the meaning of dance with their level up performances.

Yes, the series which is produced by Frames and judged by the ace choreographer and director Remo Dsouza has finally found its winner.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learnt that the contestant with a spark Bir Radha Sherpa from Assam has won the title of Dance Plus 3.

According to our sources, the first runner up is Amardeep Singh Natt followed by Aryan Patra and Tarun-Shivani respectively.

TellyChakkar team wishes Bir big congratulations and hope sky’s the limit for him!