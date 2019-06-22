News

REVEALED: First look of Amal Sherawat in Colors’ upcoming Choti Sardaarni!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
22 Jun 2019 11:34 AM

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com exclusively reported about Amal Sherawat joining the cast of Colors’ upcoming show Choti Sardaarni, produced by Cockcrow Productions and Shaika Films.  

The show will feature Avinesh Rekhi and model Nimrit Ahluwalia in the lead roles and the concept will be set against the backdrop of Punjab. Having been a part of films like Sarkar and Satya 2, Amal was also seen on television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Not only that, Amal has also been a part of the webseries titled Untouchables.

Amal will play Jagga, the elder brother of Choti Sardaarni and for the role, he had to ace the Punjabi accent with perfection. He has been learning Punjabi from a professional as well for the show.

Here’s a glimpse of how Amal will look as Jaaga in Choti Sardaarni:

Here’s wishing all the best to Amal for his stint in Choti Sardaarni!

Tags > Amal Sherawat, Colors, Choti Sardaarni, Cockcrow Productions, Shaika Films, Avinesh Rekhi, exclusive, Sarkar, Satya 2, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Prachi Thakker
Prachi Thakker
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai

past seven days