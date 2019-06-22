REVEALED: First look of Amal Sherawat in Colors’ upcoming Choti Sardaarni!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com exclusively reported about Amal Sherawat joining the cast of Colors’ upcoming show Choti Sardaarni, produced by Cockcrow Productions and Shaika Films.

The show will feature Avinesh Rekhi and model Nimrit Ahluwalia in the lead roles and the concept will be set against the backdrop of Punjab. Having been a part of films like Sarkar and Satya 2, Amal was also seen on television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Not only that, Amal has also been a part of the webseries titled Untouchables.

Amal will play Jagga, the elder brother of Choti Sardaarni and for the role, he had to ace the Punjabi accent with perfection. He has been learning Punjabi from a professional as well for the show.

Here’s a glimpse of how Amal will look as Jaaga in Choti Sardaarni:

Here’s wishing all the best to Amal for his stint in Choti Sardaarni!