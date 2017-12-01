Revealed: First picture of Somya Seth's newborn baby

They say parenthood is the best phase of life!

And one actress who is currently enjoying this beautiful phase of life is none other than the charming damsel, Somya Seth.

Yes, Somya, who entered the world of television with the show Navya, is enjoying her motherhood these days.

From being a successful actress to now being a mother of a baby boy, the pretty lady is living her life beautifully.

Somya and her better half, Arun Kapoor, have named their little bundle of joy Ayden Krish Kapoor. And now the actress has finally revealed the first picture of her baby. The toddler is way too cute and one would definitely like to pull his cheeks and kiss him all over his face… Unless Somya doesn’t mind it (wink).

Have a look at this adorable picture of Ayden resting in mamma’s arms!