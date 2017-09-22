Zee TV’s popular reality show India’s Best Judwaah has been entertaining audiences with its unique concept of testing the connection between India’s identical twins through some fun-filled tasks and challenges.

The show which is hosted by handsome Naagin fame actor Karanvir Bohra has finally got their winners.

Any guesses who has won the title of India’s Best Judwaah?

Well, it’s none other but the twin sisters from Ajmer Harsha and Varsha the ultimate winners of the series.

The project is produced by the one of India's most celebrated twins Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman’s Monozygotic Solutions.

Here's wishing hearty congratulations to the lovely sister duo from the TellyChakkar.com team!