Revealed: Jennifer Winget's Christmas plans

Talented beauty Jennifer Winget, who is winning hearts as Maya on Sony TV’s much loved show Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Limited), is in a ‘Christmas mood’ these days.

The lovely actress is all set to celebrate Christmas in a special way in Goa.

“Over the years, I have been spending Christmas with my family and friends. This year I will be celebrating Christmas in my new house in Goa with some of my closest friends. We will be reaching there a day before Christmas Eve. We will be putting up a Christmas tree and decorating the house with Xmas wreaths and boxes of decor containing hollies, candy canes and mistletoe that I have had for years. I love the sight and feel of aroma candles around my space and there is definitely going to be a lot of Eco Candles around for ambience. I would like having a green themed curtains and cushions but don’t think we will have enough time this year to do it all. It’s been a chock-o-block with shoot schedules.”

She further continued, “Nevertheless, we all will be dressing up and going to Church on Christmas Eve and we will cook a yummy lunch on Christmas day. No matter how differently I have celebrated Christmas over the years, one thing which is there for sure is that my Dog Breezer has to be with me. He is Santa’s little helper. So yes, Breezer will be spending Christmas with us in Goa this year.”

Each one of us has some beautiful memories related to Christmas and so does Jennifer. Going down the memory lane, she shared with us as how beautifully she used to celebrate Christmas with her loved ones.

“We would collectively decorate the house as a family. My dad, my brother and I used to make the Crib. I remember all of us being excited about our Christmas clothes and to get ready for the midnight mass. Days preceding Christmas, I would go for carol-singing practice that used to start at the beginning of the month. My Grandma used to make Christmas sweets and on the day of Christmas, we used to have a family get together of the entire family over a traditional Christmas lunch and my family members would keep coming home throughout the day.”

We wish you a wonderful Christmas, Jennifer!