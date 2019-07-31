Revealed: Launch date of Zee TV’s Haiwaan

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on Zee TV's upcoming sci-fi thriller titled Haiwaan .



The show is being produced by Balaji Telefilms. Actors Param Singh and Ridhima Pandit have been locked to play the leads, while Ankit Mohan will be seen as the parallel lead in the show. Param has been seen in Sadda Haq, Ghulam, and Mariam Khan Reporting Live. Ridhima rose to fame with Bahu Humari Rajni Kant and was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.



Media reports state that the series is inspired by Hollywood movie Hulk .The story revolves around a scientist who acquires superpowers after his experiment fails. He thus becomes a monster.



TellyChakkar recently reported about actresses Manini Mishra, Heli Daruwala, and Sulagna Panigrahi joining the cast (read here: Manini Mishra and Heli Daruwala join Zee TV’s Haiwaan; Sulagna Panigrahi in Zee TV's Haiwaan ?).

We now have information about the on-air date and time slot of the show!



Our sources inform us that Haiwaan will air bi-weekly and will go on-air from 31st August at 7 PM.



TellyChakkar will be back with further updates. Stay tuned!