REVEALED! Nazar actress Sonyaa Ayodhya has a crush on HIM

MUMBAI: Sonyaa Ayodhya, who won the audience's hearts by portraying daayan Ruby on Gul Khan's popular show Nazar, affirmed that she has a crush on Russell Peters. The doe-eyed actress recently met the immensely popular stand-up comedian and actor when the latter came to Mumbai for his Deported World Tour.
'I have the biggest crush on Russell Peters. I have never missed his show no matter which part of the world. When I lived in New Zealand, I made sure I attended his show,' said the actress, who has earlier won Miss India New Zealand.
