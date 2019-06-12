News

REVEALED! Nazar actress Sonyaa Ayodhya has a crush on HIM

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jun 2019 03:45 PM

MUMBAI: Sonyaa Ayodhya, who won the audience's hearts by portraying daayan Ruby on Gul Khan's popular show Nazar, affirmed that she has a crush on Russell Peters. The doe-eyed actress recently met the immensely popular stand-up comedian and actor when the latter came to Mumbai for his Deported World Tour.

'I have the biggest crush on Russell Peters. I have never missed his show no matter which part of the world. When I lived in New Zealand, I made sure I attended his show,' said the actress, who has earlier won Miss India New Zealand.


'He's such great energy to be around; even his recent show in Mumbai was hilarious. He is definitely the funniest guy in the world, and I wish I was older so I could date him,' said Sonyaa laughingly.
past seven days