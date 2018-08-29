REVEALED: Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, and Pooja Bannerjee’s first look from Kasautii!

Viewers are anxiously waiting for the comeback of iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus.

Ever since the first promos have hit the TV screens, the excitement has increased. The reboot will see Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Parth Samthaan opposite Erica Fernandes, who came into the limelight with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The two are playing the lead characters of Anurag and Prerna, respectively.

The show will also feature Pooja Bannerjee, who was last seen in Chandra Nandini. The actress will play Parth’s sister.

In addition to waiting for the show to go on air, viewers are equally excited to see the looks of the cast in the daily.

Well, we have found a picture where Parth, Pooja, and Erica are posing together in traditional wear for the show. It looks like they are shooting for a puja sequence. Take a look!

Well, we simply can’t wait for the show to launch! What about you?