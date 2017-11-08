Star Plus’s recently launched Dil Sambhal Ja Zara is one show that has touched some bold concepts with a sense of maturity. The love-story helmed by the Vikram Bhatt camp will soon see a major revelation.

In the upcoming episodes a major secret will be unveiled in the Sanjay Kapoor starrer show.

A little birdie close to the channel revealed to us that in the coming track, it will be exposed to the viewers that Saloni (Cheshtha Bhagat) was sold by her mother. Ahana(Smriti Kalra) and Saloni’s mother played by Nikki Walia is a selfish women.

In order to fulfill her selfish desires, she sold her daughter to her in-laws for a whopping amount of Rs. 3 Crore.

However, this secret will only be revealed to the in-laws and the viewers. Saloni will be completely unaware about it.

After the big revelation and drama, Saloni’s father in-law will throw Saloni and her husband played by Puneesh Sharma out of the house.

There’s too much happening in the daily. The series has just started and there are too many secrets and dramas to be unveiled.

