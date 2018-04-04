Revealed: The ensemble cast of Raakesh Paswan’s next on &TV

Mumbai: Village Boy Productions’ upcoming show on &TV is buzzing and for all the right reasons. After all, the daily soap is back on track after a hiatus.

TellyChakkar has been in the forefront in reporting about the upcoming show. Now we are back to update our readers about all the latest developments.

Actor Abhishek Bajaj has recently got on board to play the male protagonist, which was earlier supposed to be played by popular actor Param Singh.

A little birdie informs that apart from the female lead, the ensemble cast of the show has been finalized. As per our information, the hunt for the female protagonist is still on.

Furthermore, popular actor Waseem Mushtaq, known for his characters in TV shows like Amrit Manthan, Dilli Waali Thakur Gurls and Mere Angne Mein, is said to be the negative lead in the story. The good looking actor was also seen in a negative role in Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, which aired on the same GEC.

Actor Tarul Swami, who was seen in 2008’s Priyanka Chopra starrer blockbuster, Fashion, is playing a key role here. Actress Preeti Mehra, who acted in films like Hello Hum Lallann Bol Rahe Hain, is playing his wife in the narrative.

Veteran actress Kiran Bhargava, who has worked in many popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be seen as a grandmother in the narrative.

Besides these names, Neelima Parandekar is another actress who is part of the project. Parandekar, who has been part of many popular shows like Ek Ghar Banaunga and such, will play the mother of Abhishek Bajaj’s character.

According to our exclusive information, the project is currently titled as Vyapari Bitiya, which sounds similar to the production house’s hit show Afsar Bitiya. However, our sources inform that the title is tentative and could be changed.

The shooting of the series will go on floors mostly by 10 April and is said to hit the TV screens in the mid of May.

Raakesh Paswan, Kiran Bhargava didn’t respond to our calls. On the other hand, we couldn’t reach out to Waseem, Tarul and Preeti for their official statement.

Isn’t the cast of Vyapari Bitiya promising? Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates from the TV world.