REVEALED: Twist in Bigg Boss Evictions; Voting trend for nominated inmates this week

Well, the Colors flagship reality series Bigg Boss is one show where things cannot be predicted at all.

This week Arshi Khan had an upper hand in terms of nominating contestants for eviction from the glass walled mansion. The tooling on the cake was she could nominate an entire faction for eviction altogether.

PLUS the Appy Fizz Caller of the week in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode also spilled the beans of how Hiten actually saved Shilpa in Arshi's stead. This made Arshi visibly furious on Hiten. This facet in itself is unusual given the fact that she actually had a soft spot for the man.

So as expected, she nominated four people for ouster this week. They were Hiten, Shilpa, Luv and Priyank.

And now, TellyChakkar EXCLUSIVELY reveals the Shocking voting trend of the people this week and a yet another TWIST in the eviction pattern.

Well, SUPRISINGLY, Shilpa happens to be the topmost voted contestant by the public, followed by Luv... Yes, out of all it is Luv who is in the second position. After Luv people have voted for Priyank and then it is Hiten.

That's right, Hiten has got the least amount of votes as of now. Shilpa is leading with a HUGE margin. What is utterly surprising is Luv's garnering votes more than that of Priyank!

Now comes the SURPRISE - This time it will not be the votes, this time EndemolShine and Colors will decide the ouster - In other words, the makers will decide who will go out of the Bigg Boss mansion this week.

Wow, isn't that great? The makers fir sure know what is going on in the house, who is what and what tactics each one is using for survival. The audiences can too but the makers have the advantage of keeping an eye on them 24*7. They definitely are in a better position to decide.

TellyChakkar feels it is a JUST thing to do. What do you have to say about this? Leave your comments below.

