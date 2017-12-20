REVEALED: Voting trend this week; YET ANOTHER TWIST behind next evictions

Well, the Bigg Boss house is a den of unexpected happenings. Things go haywire, the makers plan for absolutely mind boggling changes at the latest moment. The inmates are more than miffed with each other all the time. Inwardly, they are friends with no one and want to show each other down at any cost.



The flying tantrums and high pitched fights, the Bigg Boss house inmates are going from bad to worse everyday!



For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss makers were pretty miffed with the housemates this week and therefore in a yet another never seen before twist inside the Bigg Boss house, the makers have nominated everyone in the house for eviction!

Yes this has happened!



However the only exception to the eviction is Hina Khan! Yes, the TV Bahu is not nominated and she is safe from this weekend's eviction!



TellyChakkar now EXCLUSIVELY reveals to you the voting trends of this week -



According to the latest voting trend Akash and Arshi are still the least gainers! But if sources are to be believed, this week's eviction will be based on votes and content. Which implies the contestant who is giving the least content to be on tje show will turn out to be the most deserving contestant to be put of the show.



Therefore, going by that, Puneesh Sharma has the highest chances of getting evicted this week because there is no content as far as he is concerned.



Who do you think should be evicted this week? Leave your comments below and for any such updates from Tellydom, keep a tab on TellyChakkar.