Hot Downloads

Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Ambika
Ambika
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aalesha
Aalesha

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Revelation drama next on &TV’s Waaris

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 May 2017 02:03 PM

Major high voltage drama is going to be witnessed in the ongoing episodes of &TV’s popular daily drama Waaris (Viniyard Films).

The current track of the show revolves around Mannu’s (Farnaz Shetty) dilemma as her mother Amba (Aarti Singh) is getting her married to girl named Neha, to keep Mannu’s real identity hidden from the world.

While Mannu’s sister Gunjan (Ankita Bahuguna) is trying to convince Mannu for not going ahead with the marriag, on the other hand, Raj (Neel Motwani) is also trying to convince Mannu to run away and marry him.

Now we hear that a big drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes of the show. Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Mannu will escape from her engagement ceremony and she will reach a temple to marry Raj but because of some consequences, the entire Pawania family will also reach the temple and eventually, Mannu’s real identity will be revealed in front of everyone.”

We tried reaching out to Farnaz but she remained busy shooting.

Now, when Mannu’s real identity will be revealed in front of everyone, we are sure that more drama will be next in store for the viewers. Will she marry Raj? Let’s wait and watch how things unfold.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > &TV, Waaris, Viniyard Films, Farnaz Shetty, Aarti Singh, Neel Motwani,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top