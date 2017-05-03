Revelation drama next on &TV’s Waaris

Major high voltage drama is going to be witnessed in the ongoing episodes of &TV’s popular daily drama Waaris (Viniyard Films).

The current track of the show revolves around Mannu’s (Farnaz Shetty) dilemma as her mother Amba (Aarti Singh) is getting her married to girl named Neha, to keep Mannu’s real identity hidden from the world.

While Mannu’s sister Gunjan (Ankita Bahuguna) is trying to convince Mannu for not going ahead with the marriag, on the other hand, Raj (Neel Motwani) is also trying to convince Mannu to run away and marry him.

Now we hear that a big drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes of the show. Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Mannu will escape from her engagement ceremony and she will reach a temple to marry Raj but because of some consequences, the entire Pawania family will also reach the temple and eventually, Mannu’s real identity will be revealed in front of everyone.”

We tried reaching out to Farnaz but she remained busy shooting.

Now, when Mannu’s real identity will be revealed in front of everyone, we are sure that more drama will be next in store for the viewers. Will she marry Raj? Let’s wait and watch how things unfold.

