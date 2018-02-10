Reyhna Malhotra to enter 'Deewane Anjane'

Mumbai: Actress Reyhna Malhotra will make a cameo appearance in TV show "Deewane Anjane".



The actress will be playing an important role in the upcoming episodes planned for Shivratri festival.



"I want to try my acting skills in all genres possible. So after a negative character that I have portrayed on television, I am excited to do a comedy show. I have seen a few episodes of Deewane Anjane and it has got me hooked," Reyhna said in a statement.



"My entry in the Shivratri cum Valentine's Day special is a fun-filled episode, which will surely leave the audience in splits with its humorous motif."



The show is aired on BIG Magic.