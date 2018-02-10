Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Reyhna Malhotra to enter 'Deewane Anjane'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2018 04:20 PM

Mumbai: Actress Reyhna Malhotra will make a cameo appearance in TV show "Deewane Anjane".

The actress will be playing an important role in the upcoming episodes planned for Shivratri festival.

"I want to try my acting skills in all genres possible. So after a negative character that I have portrayed on television, I am excited to do a comedy show. I have seen a few episodes of Deewane Anjane and it has got me hooked," Reyhna said in a statement.

"My entry in the Shivratri cum Valentine's Day special is a fun-filled episode, which will surely leave the audience in splits with its humorous motif."

The show is aired on BIG Magic.

Tags > Reyhna Malhotra, Deewane Anjane, Big Magic, Shivratri festival,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

Zee TV actors at the book launch of 'Touch...

Zee TV actors at the book launch of 'Touch the Sky'
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days