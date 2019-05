MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. The enmity between Rhea and Prachi is increasing, and they are still unaware that they are sisters.

In the upcoming episode, Rhea’s hatred towards Prachi increases during the camp. Abhi had advised Rhea to be good to Prachi, but she has different plans.

Rhea is still looking for a good opportunity to ruin Prachi's reputation and create trouble for her.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea succeeds.