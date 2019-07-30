Rhea to cunningly turn Prachi's love for Ranbir into hatred in KumKum Bhagya

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of KumKum Bhagya is high on drama as Abhi and Pragya are still on loggerheads, and on the other hands their children are also not getting along as Rhea is always putting Prachi in some of the other trouble.

In the upcoming episode, Abhi and Pragya will try to unfold the truth and expose the real culprit.

On the other hand, Prachi and Sahana started doubting Rhea’s hand in the drug case, while Rhea comes to know that Prachi started to doubt her.

And now she will plan her new game to distract Prachi’s attention from her.

Meanwhile, Prachi loves Ranbir and at the same time Rhea also loves him and she will use Ranbir to keep Prachi away from the truth.

Rhea will confront Prachi and will instigate her while she will try to manipulate her love for Ranbir into hatred.

It will be interesting to see whether Prachi will learn about Rhea’s hand in the drug case, or she will come in Rhea’s influence?