Rhea to get arrested; Abhi and Pragya’s major hit and miss in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: ZEE TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) is much appreciated by the viewers.

The audiences are in for some major drama and twists in the show.

Recently, we reported about Pragya (Sriti Jha) being injured in an accident that was designed by Rhea (Naina Singh) for Prachi (Mughda Chapekar) to take revenge from her.

In the upcoming episodes, police officers intervene in the matter and arrest Rhea. Moreover, Pragya is taken to the police station for investigation.

After the fiasco, Abhi reaches the police station to rescue Rhea, and Pragya is also present there. Viewers will witness a major hit and miss between Abhi and Pragya.

