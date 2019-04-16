News

Rhea to get arrested; Abhi and Pragya’s major hit and miss in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2019 11:32 AM

MUMBAI: ZEE TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) is much appreciated by the viewers.

The audiences are in for some major drama and twists in the show.

Recently, we reported about Pragya (Sriti Jha) being injured in an accident that was designed by Rhea (Naina Singh) for Prachi (Mughda Chapekar) to take revenge from her.

In the upcoming episodes, police officers intervene in the matter and arrest Rhea. Moreover, Pragya is taken to the police station for investigation.

After the fiasco, Abhi reaches the police station to rescue Rhea, and Pragya is also present there. Viewers will witness a major hit and miss between Abhi and Pragya.

Are you excited to see Abhi and Praghya coming face to face? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

Tags > Rhea (Naina Singh), Prachi (Mughda Chapekar), Abhi, Pragya (Sriti Jha), Kumkum Bhagya, Zee TV's, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

past seven days