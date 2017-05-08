Ricky Patel 'blessed' to land challenging role

Child actor Ricky Patel, who is starring in the upcoming films "Tubelight" and "Meri Pyaari Bindu", will also be seen in a new show titled "Masoom". He says he is blessed to get challenging roles on the small screen.

"Yes, I am coming back to television with 'Masoom'. I am blessed that I am getting an opportunity to play such a challenging role on television. I have done more of movies and this will be my first full-fledged TV show," Ricky said in a statement.

In the upcoming Life Ok show, Ricky will play the lead role of an eight-year-old named Krish who is on a quest for justice. "Masoom" is a journey of an eight-year-old child, who is anything but his age and wants to seek justice.

(Source: IANS)