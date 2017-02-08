Ridheema Tiwari inspired by Vidya for 'Ghulaam'

Television actress Ridheema Tiwari, who is currently seen as Maldawali in the TV show "Ghulaam", says she has drawn inspiration from actress Vidya Balan's "The Dirty Picture" character for her role.



Ridheema finds her role and the way Maldawali is presented as extremely powerful.



"Vidya Balan's role in 'The Dirty Picture' is one of the finest roles she has done. Her role in the movie was bold, and so is mine in 'Ghulaam'. I saw 'The Dirty Picture' many times to learn the body language and the way she portrays her bold side without any hesitation seen on the face," Ridheema said in a statement.



Ridheema has also worked with Vidya in "Begum Jaan".



"There is a thin line between being sensuous and vulgar and that Vidya Balan managed perfectly in 'The Dirty Picture'. Taking inspiration from that, I too try to portray Maldawali sensuously but not in a crass way," she added.

(Source: IANS)