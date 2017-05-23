Hot Downloads

News

Ridheema Tiwari keen to counsel victimised women

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2017 11:24 AM

Actress Ridhima Tiwari says she would love to make a difference in the life of mistreated and victimised women.

"I would love to counsel and host workshops for the victimised women and make a difference in their lives. At times when women suffer through misery, they need someone who can restore faith in them. I would love to be that person if required, and help them lead a happier life," Ridheema said in a statement. 

The actress, who essays the role of a negative character in the Life Ok's show "Ghulaam", added that she is also planning to join hands with voluntary organisations that provide aid and guidance to woman and help them regain confidence in themselves.

(Source: IANS)

