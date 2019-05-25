News

Ridhima Pandit is back on Khatra Khatra Khatra

25 May 2019 11:54 AM

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Khatra Khatra Khatra has been gaining a lot of popularity among the audience.

The show features some of the most popular television actors taking up fun challenges and pranking each other.

The show started a few months ago as a spin-off to popular show Kharon Ke Khiladi. Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachya, Ridhima Pandit, and others were seen in it.

However, Ridhima couldn’t be a permanent part of the same due to a prior commitment. Now, the pretty damsel has managed to come back and shoot for the show.

Bharti was elated to meet her friend Ridhima on the sets of the show. She made a cute video with her and announced her comeback on the show.

Have a look at the video.

It seems like a lot of fun is awaiting viewers in Khatra Khatra Khatra.

