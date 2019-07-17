Ridhima Taneja roped in for ZEE5’s Posham Pa

MUMBAI: ZEE5 is coming up with a psychological thriller titled Posham Pa.



The story of Posham Pa revolves around a psychologically disturbed mother who pushes her daughters into a life of crime. Her daughters receive the death penalty from the government for their criminal activities and subsequently reveal their life stories to two documentarians.



We already reported about child actress Nitanshi Goel being roped in to play an important character (Read here: NitanshiGoel roped in for ZEE5’s Posham Pa).

Now, the latest update is actress Ridhima Taneja, who was seen in shows like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will also be seen in the project.



We couldn’t connect with Ridhima for a comment.



