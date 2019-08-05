Riju Biswas and Puneet Vasisht in Ullu App’s ‘The Others’

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about the digital industry.

We already reported about Ullu App’s upcoming web-series titled The Others. We also informed avid readers about Suchita Trivedi, Leena Jumani, and Rohan Gandotra being roped in for the project.



We now have exclusive information that actors Riju Biswas and Puneet Vashist will also be seen in one of the episodes.



As reported earlier, the project will be a nine-episode series featuring varied stories and a new cast.



As per sources, Riju will play the role of a popular music director, whereas Puneet will essay the role of an investigative cop.



Riju is well known for Bengali film Byomkesh O Chiriyakhana and TV series Checkmate, while Puneet has been seen in Bollywood films Fanaa and Happy New Year.



We contacted Riju, and he confirmed the news and said, 'Yes, I am a part of the series. My character has a long journey and variations. It was quite performance-oriented. We shot a few sequences in real rain. It was difficult but quite satisfactory as an actor.'



We couldn’t connect with Puneet for a comment.



