Riju Biswas roped in for Ullu App’s Being Virgin

Ullu App's upcoming web-series titled Being Virgin.



Ragini MMS Returns fame Katie (Khatija Iqbal) bagging the lead role in the project.



Now, the latest update is that popular Bengali actor Riju Biswas has been roped in to play the male lead.



Riju has done several Bengali TV serials like Checkmate, Tomay Amay Mile, and Bou Kotha Kao.



A source close to the project said, 'Riju will play the role of a middle-class man who wants to get married through an arranged set-up.'



Being Virgin is a women-centric sex comedy. It focuses on women's needs and desires.



We couldn’t connect with Riju for his comment.

