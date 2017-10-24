While this month has been lucky for a few but for a vast majority of the television and film industry, this month has been really dark!

We just got to know, the very well known producer B P Singh's elder son Salil Singh passed away today (24 October).

According to our sources, Salil was directing an episode for Savdhan India where he suffered from a major heart attack around 8.30pm. Before he could be taken to the hospital, he breathed his last.

Salil's body is at the moment in a Mira Road based hospital named Orchid.

This is indeed a very shocking news for the entire industry!

RIP