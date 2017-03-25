Rishabh to be suspected of Abhimanyu’s death in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

Weekend is here!

And so, it’s time to watch the latest episodes of Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (Sphereorigins).

Last week, we saw Geetanjali (Surbhi Jyoti) getting engaged to Rajveer (Shaleen Malhotra) when Priyam informed her about Abhimanyu (Shoaib Ibrahim) being murdered.

This weekend, audience will see Geetanjali breaking her engagement with Rajveer and vowing to find the killer of Abhimanyu.

She will be seen going on a wild goose chase trying to track down the hints Priyam shared with her. While on a trail, she will reach a flea market and as she will be about to get close to the evidence, Geetanjali will be attacked.

Shared a source, “On the other hand, Rishabh (Sharad Kelkar) will discuss the developments with his family and state that he feels Priyam is a con and trying to spoil Geetanjali’s life.”

The suspense will touch sky height when the attacker will leave behind a button. And Geetanjali will be shocked to realise that the button matches exactly with Rishabh’s coat.

OMG!

Is Rishabh Abhimanyu’s murderer? Is he behind all the drama?

We couldn’t reach out to the actors for a comment.

Do let us know what is your take on the thrilling tracks ahead???