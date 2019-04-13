News

Rishabh refuses to marry Sherlyn in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2019 03:03 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama as Karan and Preeta are trying to expose Prithvi, and on the other hand, Prithvi is trying to trap Karan.

In the upcoming episode, Karan gets trapped in Sherlyn’s house when he tries to catch her and Prithvi red-handed.         

Karan had a clear motive to expose Prithvi, but instead, his plan backfires when Sherlyn smartly traps him by barging her house. However, Prithvi very smartly flees away.     

Preeta gets angry as Karan landed himself in danger without informing her. Karan hugs her to calm her down. On the other hand, Rishabh fires Sherlyn for blaming Karan wrongly, and thus, he refuses to marry her.

It will be interesting to see how Karan and Preeta expose Sherlyn and Prithvi, and save Rishabh from the trap.

Tags > Rishabh, Sherlyn, Kundali Bhagya, Karan, Preeta, Prithvi, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma

past seven days