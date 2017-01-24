Rishabh to turn into Narasimha; Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas nears its culmination

Zee TV’s popular weekend thriller, Brahmarakshas will now slowly but steadily head towards its climax, wherein the ultimate battle will be fought between the good and the bad!!

Yes, post the death of Mohini (Rakshanda Khan) at the hands of the Brahmarakshas (Parag Tyagi), the call for the ultimate saviour has been made in the popular Balaji Telefilms show!!

And the proclamation of the arrival of Narasimha has been made by Mohini before breathing her last!!

Now who is Narasimha? We give you details…

The upcoming track will see our very own Rishabh (Aham Sharma) turning into Narasimha, a new avatar that he would take to seek revenge against Brahmarakshas.

OMG!!

And this we hear will be the final track of the show before Brahmarakashas’ closure!!

A credible source tells us, “Brahmarakshas has had a great run and has enjoyed great TRPs. However, the show was always meant to be a finite series. Though the exact date of Brahmarakshas’s splendid run ending has not been finalized, the show is surely nearing its climax as per story telling. With Rishabh turning into Narasimha, the last battle to overcome the supernatural power of Brahmarakshas and destroy him will kick-start.”

Here is Tellychakkar.com stunning our readers with the new-look picture of Rishabh aka Narasimha…

Phew!! How does Aham Sharma look in the new avatar? Drop in your comments here…