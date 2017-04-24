'Rising Star' winner to sing for Bhatt's next

Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
News

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2017 05:15 PM

After emerging as the winner of the first edition of live voting-led singing TV show "Rising Star", singer Bannet Dosanjh is now set to make his debut as a playback singer with the next project by Mahesh Bhatts home banner, Vishesh Films.

Bhatt, who has launched Bollywood singers like Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, will now give a platform to Bannet.

Bannet, hailing from Jalandhar's Dosanjh Kalan, was named the winner of the TV show on April 23. Along with a trophy, he took home Rs 20 lakh as prize money and bagged a contract with Vishesh Films.

"‘Rising Star' has taken my passion for singing to another level; it has given me the platform to share it with the world! I am indebted to the viewers whose constant support and votes have encouraged me to be a better performer," Bannet said in a statement.

Delhi's Maithili Thakur and Bengaluru's Ankita Kundu were named the first and second runners-up respectively.

Aired on Colors channel, the show was judged by singers Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor joined the judges for the finale episode.

(Source: IANS)

