Rithvik Dhanjani’s emotional note on Super Dancer 3

MUMBAI: The mixed emotions of a project breathing its last becomes a part of an actor's life. They get attached to the piece of work that they do, but as they say, 'every good thing comes to an end', and they do feel a pang of hurt while wrapping up their beloved projects.
Super Dancer Chapter 3 recently concluded with Rupsa Batabyal being declared as the winner of the show. The show was on-air for about three months, and all the people involved made some beautiful memories in this period of time. And as the curtains went down on the show, Rithvik Dhanjani posted an emotional note about the show and the beautiful journey that they had. He thanked everyone who was a part of the show on-screen and behind the cameras. The post will touch your heart.
Have a look at it below.
Here's wishing the entire team all the best for their future projects.
This isn’t a show we make, this stage is a blessing for so many of us it gives our nation the future of dancing, It gives hope to millions to dream big and the power to believe that they can achieve it, This stage is a school where all of us dance, sing, laugh, cry and stand as one together, @geeta_kapurofficial makes sure to teach everyone “alone we can do so little and together so much” @anuragsbasu dada will never let the kid in you die @theshilpashetty will embrace all your hurt and turn it into joy The supergurus make this show with their blood and sweat where we Get ready and just present it the true heroes don’t wear capes our super gurus are those heroes. @zindarobot @vabs_blockbusterentertainer @itz_bharat07 @anu_iyengar @vivek_chachere @tusharshetty95 @aniltandi_nrityam_official @kumar1sharma @nishantbhat86 #BinnySir who is our warrior in shadows always. And believe me this show is run by an army of women behind the scenes who show the world who runs world “girlsss” And the team that works for our props and stage #SharadDada’S team and the costumes and the floor team and the #Gama dada #Jumman dada on the saftey harness thank you to each and everyone of you. And and and....mere mamaji @iampritoshtripathi or rather india ke mamaji...you have given so much life to this character ki har bacha 5 6 7 8 se pehle kehta hai “maahaul maahaul”..I have seen you grow leaps and bounds professionally and personally Lᴏᴠᴇ ʏᴏᴜ ᴍᴇʀᴇ ʙʜᴀɪ. We are so lucky to have a workplace like family @sonytelevision which is so hard to say goody bye to... Thank you for loving us india. #SuperdancerChapter3
