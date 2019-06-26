Rithvik Dhanjani’s emotional note on Super Dancer 3

MUMBAI: The mixed emotions of a project breathing its last becomes a part of an actor's life. They get attached to the piece of work that they do, but as they say, 'every good thing comes to an end', and they do feel a pang of hurt while wrapping up their beloved projects.

Super Dancer Chapter 3 recently concluded with Rupsa Batabyal being declared as the winner of the show. The show was on-air for about three months, and all the people involved made some beautiful memories in this period of time. And as the curtains went down on the show, Rithvik Dhanjani posted an emotional note about the show and the beautiful journey that they had. He thanked everyone who was a part of the show on-screen and behind the cameras. The post will touch your heart.

Have a look at it below.

Here’s wishing the entire team all the best for their future projects.