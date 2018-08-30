Rithvik Dhanjani’s weighty issues

MUMBAI: Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the most talented and handsome television actors. Rithvik is also a good host and has hosted several reality shows. The actor made his debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2010. However, he rose to popularity with Pavitra Rishta as Arjun. He enjoys a huge fan following, especially among the youth.

Rithvik has achieved success through his hard work and determination. Recently, while talking to a leading publication, he said that he has struggled to reach this point in his career. He was rejected in many auditions due to his weight. He said that when he used to go for auditions, everyone used to tell him that he had no chance to become an actor. Only his family and childhood friends had faith in him.

He further stated that once he decided to work on his body, it took him three years to become fit. He simultaneously worked on his craft. Finally, he got his first acting job, and the rest is history. Rithvik believes that he has much more to learn.

Even before making his debut with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Rithvik performed as a junior artist for a few projects in Dubai. He was also one of the background dancers in Bobby Deol starrer Naqaab (2007). He is proud of all the work that he has done and would show all of it to his dad. Even the smallest work motivated him to achieve his goals; hence, post the film, he moved to Mumbai.