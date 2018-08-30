News

Rithvik Dhanjani’s weighty issues

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2018 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the most talented and handsome television actors. Rithvik is also a good host and has hosted several reality shows. The actor made his debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2010. However, he rose to popularity with Pavitra Rishta as Arjun. He enjoys a huge fan following, especially among the youth.

Rithvik has achieved success through his hard work and determination. Recently, while talking to a leading publication, he said that he has struggled to reach this point in his career. He was rejected in many auditions due to his weight. He said that when he used to go for auditions, everyone used to tell him that he had no chance to become an actor. Only his family and childhood friends had faith in him.

He further stated that once he decided to work on his body, it took him three years to become fit. He simultaneously worked on his craft. Finally, he got his first acting job, and the rest is history. Rithvik believes that he has much more to learn.

(Also Read: Rithvik Dhanjani turns speaker at Ted X)

Even before making his debut with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Rithvik performed as a junior artist for a few projects in Dubai. He was also one of the background dancers in Bobby Deol starrer Naqaab (2007). He is proud of all the work that he has done and would show all of it to his dad. Even the smallest work motivated him to achieve his goals; hence, post the film, he moved to Mumbai.

Tags > Rithvik Dhanjan, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Ekta Kapoor, Naqaab, TellyChakkar, host, TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Naira-Kartik turn Radha-Krishna in Yeh Rishta...

Naira-Kartik turn Radha-Krishna in Yeh Rishta...
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days