Hot Downloads

Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Gia Manek
Gia Manek

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

poll

Will you watch Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya?

Will you watch Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Ritu Vij bags Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2017 06:59 PM

Star Plus is all set to make the afternoons entertaining by launching four shows in the noon slot.

Balaji Telefilms and Sandiip Sikcand will present a ‘heavy love story’ Dhhai Kilo Prem that will tell the tale of two overweight people and how they find love putting their physical drawbacks behind.

Anjali Anand and Meherzan Mazda will play the leads while veteran actors like Kiran Karmarkar, Manasi Joshi Roy will play pivotal roles.

Now, a Balaji Telefilm loyalist has also been finalised for the serial. Ritu Vij, who last appeared in Kawach will be seen essaying the role of Anjali’s mom.
The team is currently shooting in Agra.

Ritu confirmed her presence in the show with us.

As readers would know, Star Dopahar will consist of Dhhai Kilo Prem, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? and Ek Astha Aise Bhee. The shows will premiere from 3 April, 12:30 pm.

Tags > Ritu Vij, Star Plus, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Balaji Telefilms, Sandiip Sikcand, Kiran Karmarkar, Manasi Joshi Roy,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top