Ritu Vij bags Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem

Star Plus is all set to make the afternoons entertaining by launching four shows in the noon slot.

Balaji Telefilms and Sandiip Sikcand will present a ‘heavy love story’ Dhhai Kilo Prem that will tell the tale of two overweight people and how they find love putting their physical drawbacks behind.

Anjali Anand and Meherzan Mazda will play the leads while veteran actors like Kiran Karmarkar, Manasi Joshi Roy will play pivotal roles.

Now, a Balaji Telefilm loyalist has also been finalised for the serial. Ritu Vij, who last appeared in Kawach will be seen essaying the role of Anjali’s mom.

The team is currently shooting in Agra.

Ritu confirmed her presence in the show with us.

As readers would know, Star Dopahar will consist of Dhhai Kilo Prem, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? and Ek Astha Aise Bhee. The shows will premiere from 3 April, 12:30 pm.