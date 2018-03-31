Rituparna and Kanchan to grace Dance Bangla Dance Junior

Kolkata: Actors Rituparna Sengupta and Kanchan Mallick will be seen gracing the stage of Zee Bangla's popular reality show Dance Bangla Dance Junior.

They will be seen promoting their recently launched film Dharasnan on the show.

The Bengali film Dharasnan, directed by Haranath Chakraborty and produced by Aatreyee Nirman and Golden Eyes, stars Sengupta and Mallick in lead roles. It released on 30 March.

The episode featuring the actors will be aired on 1 April at 9.30 pm.

With their presence, the participants are surely going to have a fun and exciting time.

